The 10 things you need to know in advertising today

1. Business Insider has got hold of a memo sent from AOL’s global CEO of platforms sent on Monday to advertising clients following its round of ad sales team layoffs last week. In it he seeks to reassure clients that, although they may feel uncomfortable about the changes initially, the company has their interests at heart as its transforms its business.

2. A father has written a heartbreaking response to Nationwide’s child death Super Bowl ad. Frank Eliason, whose daughter died at the age of four during a live transplant in 2004, said the commercial “brought nothing but pain to parents who lost a child, no matter the cause of death.”

3. Lululemon calls its customers “Ocean” and “Duke.” Here’s everything we know about them.

4. Budweiser is continuing to take heat on social media following its Super Bowl ad which mocked craft beer drinkers. While Budweiser has been poking fun at craft beer it has quietly been buying up craft breweries as its bids to grow its appeal among younger drinkers.

5. These were the 10 most popular Super Bowl ads on YouTube. People spent nearly 4 million hours watching game day ads and teaser videos this year, up from the 2.2 million hours spent last year.

6. Lenovo is doing far better with Motorola than Google did. The Chinese hardware company just reported that Motorola sold 10 million handsets in the last quarter of 2014, up 118% on last year.

7. KFC has dropped its lead ad agency FCB, ending a relationship lasting more than a decade, according to AdAge. The fast food chain has appointed Wieden + Kennedy to the account.

8. AdExchanger asks senior mobile executives whether Yahoo’s Flurry can compete against mobile ad offerings from Facebook and Twitter. Some players are optimistic about Flurry’s prospects.

9. AdAge has spoken to Twitter’s VP of product Kevin Weil about its video advertising business. He discusses Twitter’s new native video product and how the company is looking to connect Vine stars to brands for monetization opportunities.

10. The Financial Times reports that companies including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Taboola are paying Adblock Plus huge amounts to stop blocking ads on their sites. One digital media company said Eyeo, which owns AdBlock Plus, has been asking large companies for a fee equivalent to 30% of the additional ad revenues they would make from ads being unblocked.

