The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. The FCC wants to roll back rules stopping internet services providers from selling customer data without consent. Under the regulation, which was approved in October, customers had to opt-in to programs that shared browsing data, app usage, mobile location data, financial data, and other “sensitive” information.

2. The 4A’s named MEC’s North America CEO as its new CEO and president. The US trade association confirmed Marla Kaplowitz will be replacing Nancy Hill, who has led the organisation for nine years.

3. Publicis won Lowe’s media budget. According to Adweek, the group’s media agency Starcom Worldwide won the account, after a five month review.

4. WPP may have had a key role in the Kraft Heinz Unilever takeover discussions.The public relations company Finsbury, acquired by WPP in 2001, was hired by Kraft Heinz to advise it on the takeover bid. But the consumer goods company on the other side of the bid, which owns brands like Dove and Axe, was already a WPP advertising client.

5. Snap’s IPO is oversubscribed by $US7 billion. The company is looking to raise just over $US3 billion at a valuation of around $US22 billion — but Snap’s IPO is around three times covered, suggesting it could raise its offering price.

6. KFC was trolling the internet this weekend with a “clean-eating burger”. The spiralized chicken breast burger within a “chia-seeded cauliflower bun” was purportedly created in collaboration with “Figgy Poppleton-Rice,” a clear poke at clean-living food bloggers.

7. Nielsen is getting ready to launch a key new video viewing metric. Total Content Ratings will measure unduplicated video views across linear and digital platforms.

8. Nike’s new ad celebrating Arab women in sports sparked a big debate. The commercial wants to break stereotypes about women with home-bound lives but was criticised as a misrepresentation.

9. A HBO exec explained how to transform a YouTube hit into one for traditional TV. The network identified online star Issa Rae and created its hit new show, “Insecure,” around her.

10. Here are all the best Apple ads from each year since its famous 1984 commercial. The Cupertino company has worked with TBWA on the majority of its ads.

