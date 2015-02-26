The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Google+/Life At Google Google’s European boss Matt Brittin represented Great Britain in the rowing team at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

1. Google has restructured its two European divisions into one. Here’s everything we know about the company’s new European boss Matt Brittin.

2. Publicis Groupe has made yet another acquisition. It has bought South Africa-based communications agency Epic Communications.

3. Marissa Mayer is paying staff mind-boggling salaries to stay at Yahoo. A source told Business Insider one ad sales exec is earning $US2.5 million a year.

4. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff slammed rivals Oracle and SAP on his company’s earnings call. Benioff criticised his competitors’ products for being too confusing.

5. Lego is booming. Sales in 2014 rose 13% thanks to its continued expansion beyond colourful building blocks.

6. BuzzFeed has launched a second app. It’s like Tinder for cute pet photos.

7. Apple is losing the tablet market it created with iPad. Its market share is slipping.

8. YouTube still isn’t making Google any money. The division is still not profitable, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

9. Google has officially launched Android for Work. It is an initiative designed to get businesses to embrace Android in the workplace.

10. These are 22 of the most epic product fails in history. From New Coke to Facebook Home.

