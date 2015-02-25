The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Rocky Widner/Getty Images LeBron James dissed his major sponsor McDonald’s while speaking with reporters this week.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know before you head into your first meeting.

1. These charts show just how far ahead Facebook and Google are ahead of Twitter (and the rest of the online ad market.) Facebook has 2 million advertisers, Google an estimated 4 million, and Twitter just ~60,000.

2. Here is where ad execs will be partying during Mobile World Congress next week. There are two main hangouts.

3. A TV ad for “the world’s slimmest phone” has been banned for objectifying women. The Kazam ad, which featured a woman slinking around the house in just her underwear, was “overtly sexual,” viewers complained.

4. Check out the wild and crazy life of Vice cofounder and CEO Shane Smith. From $US300,000 steak dinners to celebrity-packed parties.

5. Reebok is catching up with Under Armour and Nike by going after a different customer. Reebok wants to target more hardcore fitness fans.

6. LeBron James has dissed his huge sponsor McDonald’s. The NBA All-Star told reporters McDonald’s was a part of his regular diet when he was unhealthy.

7. Tiffany & Co. launched its first ever TV ad featuring a gay couple. It’s an extension of a print campaign that launched last month.

8. Shake Shack’s social media game is off the charts. Relative to sales, its social media presence is outgunning McDonald’s and Taco Bell, according to data from Goldman Sachs.

9. This is what we’re hearing about the new music streaming service Apple is developing in secret. We have spoken to someone who has knowledge of the talks currently taking place between Apple and musicians.

10. Rubicon Project’s focus on premium inventory, international expansion, and new products appears to have paid off, according to AdExchanger. The adtech company posted a 49% lift in revenue to $US41.8 million in Q4.

