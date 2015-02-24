The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

YouTube/LaurDIY LaurDIY is an up and coming YouTube star who has already earned the attention of brands.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The Oscars was a flop. TV ratings were down 16%, while tweets fell 47% year-on-year.

2. MTV and Comedy Central owner Viacom is reportedly preparing to make job cuts. It follows the departure of two senior executives, and a decline in TV ratings and domestic ad sales.

3. The Oscar-winning director of “Birdman” once made an awesome short film for BMW. Mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu made a war-themed vignette starring actor Clive Owen.

4. Lenovo has apologised for shipping PCs installed with Superfish, software that acted like malware and created serious security risks. In a blog post, Lenovo CTO Peter Hortensius said sorry and pointed out that the company has shipped an automated tool to remove Superfish.

5. Facebook has launched its first ever UK TV ads. They promote how the social network helps to build and maintain friendships.

6. We tried Little Caesars’ new bacon crust pizza. Here’s what we thought.

7. Cadillac is basically now a New York car company. Its new ad “Dare Greatly” ad campaign aims to show how the automaker is transforming.

8. Here are 13 YouTube stars who should be on your radar. From pros in the kitchen, to beauty vloggers.

9. Snapchat had a behind-the-scenes look at one of the glitziest Oscars after parties. Vanity Fair shared some star-studded Snapchat Stories.

10. Facebook’s new privacy policy violates European law, a report from academics commissioned by Belgium’s Privacy Commission has found. The Financial Times reports that the policy places “too much burden on users.”

