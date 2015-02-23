The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

YouTube Cadillac launched a series of brand ads during The Oscars.

Good morning. Kick off your week by catching up on all the important advertising stories.

1. Lego stole the show at the Oscars last night. Tegan and Sara performing “Everything Is Awesome” and dancers handing out Lego Oscars to celebrities helped it become the most-mentioned brand on Twitter during the awards show on Sunday.

2. Apple aired an iPad ad during the Oscars. It tugs on the heartstrings.

3. Two dozen millennials explain why they’re obsessed with Snapchat and how they use it. We found out how often they use it and which features they use.

4. A trio of emerging YouTube celebrities called “The Kloons” are on the edge of internet stardom. They have amassed more than 217,000 subscribers.

5. Yelp is suing two companies who claim they can help businesses get more positive reviews. In a blog post, Yelp says “reputation management” or “small business marketing” agencies offering to help businesses remove negative reviews or gain more positive reviews are scams.

6. Celebrities are mad nobody at Instagram will verify their accounts. Instagram is backing off from adding verified badges, although it’s not clear why.

7. These are 15 of the most important people at Apple. Here are all the people, beyond Tim Cook, that keep the company running.

8. Rocket Fuel’s stock tanked 27% on Friday after reporting disappointing fourth quarter earnings and weak guidance for Q1, The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today reports. The company’s losses widened from $US2.2 million in the year-ago quarter to $US20.5 million, operating expenses doubled, and revenue growth missed its own estimates.

9. Cadillac launched brand ads during the Oscars, designed to show how it is thinking differently, CNET reports. The ads featured stories from people such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, “Boyhood” director Richard Linklater, and fashion designer Jason Wu.

10. Arsenal FC’s Theo Walcott has left Nike for Adidas. The football player has jumped straight into Adidas’ “There will be haters” campaign, Marketing Magazine reports.

