The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know before you head off for the weekend.

1. LinkedIn has launched made its first big leap into ad tech. It has launched an ad network that will let advertisers use LinkedIn data to target consumers on other websites outside of the LinkedIn platform.

2. These were the 10 most controversial British ads of 2014. The UK advertising watchdog has published its annual complaints figures.

3. The trailer for the final season of “Mad Men” is here. It’s the end of an era.

4. Here is the email The Daily Telegraph sent to staff on Thursday night, following criticism over its coverage of key advertisers. The newspaper’s director of content Chris Evans acknowledged a “difficult week.”

5. Dove is launching a social media push targeting catty tweets made about people’s appearance during the Oscars. The Unilever-owned brand has created a tool that will spot hateful messages, which it will respond to with uplifting tweets and advice.

6. American Express is betting big on the Oscars with four $US2 million ads. Its ads feature singer Aretha Franklin, TV star Mindy Kaling, GoPro founder Nick Woodman, and chef Natalie Young.

7. Yahoo held its first mobile developer conference on Thursday. Marissa Mayer introduced a new mobile developer suite that will allow third-party app makers to easily integrate Yahoo’s tools and services into their own products.

8. Apple wants to start producing electric cars by as soon as 2020, according to a Bloomberg report. Apple reportedly has 200 people working on the project.

9. Mark Zuckerberg has admitted not having a Facebook phone is “a little bit stressful.” In an interview with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang, Zuckerberg said Facebook might be able to help deliver its service better if it had more partnerships with smartphone operating systems.

10. Here is how WhatsApp’s billionaire CEO Jan Koum spent the year after the $US19 billion Facebook acquisition. It has been a busy few months.

