The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

YouTube Actor John Malkovich tells the story of his struggle to set up a website in Squarespace’s Super Bowl ad.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Snapchat is working on a new augmented reality feature. The update would allow users to place virtual objects over landscapes or physical objects.

2. Facebook reported a blockbuster fourth quarter. Revenue was up 51% year-on-year to $8.81 billion.

3. Audi’s Super Bowl ad is making a statement on gender pay equality. The ad tells the story of a dad watching his daughter in a downhill cart race.

4. Facebook is making almost $20 from each Canadian and American user. In its earnings call the company said average revenue per US and Canada user grew to $19.81.

5. GoDaddy hid a lot of Easter eggs in its Super Bowl ad. The web hosting company is airing a new ad during the Big Game after sitting out last year.

6. Squarespace’s Super Bowl ad tells the real story of John Malkovich setting up his own website. The actor was setting up a website for his fashion line when Squarespace signed him up as the star of their ad.

7. The former CEO of Twitter apologised for making it a haven of abuse. Dick Costolo said he had not paid enough attention to the problem of online bullies.

8. Facebook revealed its vision for video.Despite speculation earlier this week that it would be looking to serve longer videos, the social media company said it’s focusing on short-form.

9. KFC will have two Colonel Sanders in its Super Bowl ad. It marks KFC’s debut in the big game.

10. Comcast wants to turn the Roku box into a cable box. The telecoms company will integrate its XFinity-TV app into Roku boxes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.