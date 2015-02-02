The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Rob Carr/Getty Images Inches away from the endzone, the Seattle Seahawks threw an interception from the half-yard line with 25 seconds left to lose the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots 28-24.

Good morning. We’ve got a bit of a Super Bowl special for you today. What a night!

1. Here are all the Super Bowl ads that aired Sunday night. They’re in order of appearance.

2. These were the five best Super Bowl ads of 2015.

3. These were the five worst Super Bowl XLIX ads.

4. Nationwide’s ad about dead children was a huge buzz kill. Viewers labelled it “depressing.”

5. In fact, the Nationwide ad sparked such a reaction that it was the most-mentioned advertiser on social media during the big game. Almost two-thirds (64%) of Nationwide’s social media mentions were negative in sentiment.

6. Overall, many of the 2015 Super Bowl ads were just quite depressing this year. There was far less slapstick and sex.

7. These are all the movie trailers that aired during the Super Bowl. “Ted 2” and “Jurassic World” were among the favourites.

8. Viewers loved the ad for the Clash of Clans mobile game. It starred Liam Neeson.

9. One of Budweiser’s three Super Bowl spots was slammed by viewers. It was a super defensive ad that mocked craft beer.

10. Chevy ran a clever Super Bowl ad that made people think their TVs had cut out. It aired right before the big game, sending many people into a panic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.