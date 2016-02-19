The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The first mobile carrier in Europe is about to switch on ad blocking. Three Mobile will offer an ad blocking option to its customers in the UK and Italy.

2. Facebook will soon roll out its plan to make money from Messenger. Ads are coming.

3. A day after a “blood bath” of layoffs, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has turned the company’s focus to mobile growth. During her keynote speech at Yahoo’s Mobile Developers Conference on Thursday, Mayer touted some of the growth numbers the company’s mobile business saw last year, and asked developers to keep working on Yahoo’s platform.

4. Manny Pacquiao says he respects Nike’s decision to drop him. Nike cut ties with the boxer earlier this week after he made a homophobic comment.

5. Aerie, the American Eagle lingerie brand that refuses to airbrush its models, is running a campaign for National Eating Disorders Awareness Week. It is donating 100% of sales of a limited edition t-shirt to the National Eating Disorders Association.

6. Twitter has rolled out two new services for businesses to talk to customers. When businesses are chatting to customers they can now drop in a “send a private message” request and there’s a new customer feedback function.

7. Adidas is working to fix a huge mistake it’s been making for decades. It’s improving its offering to women.

8. Domino’s says its tests on Snapchat led to a “surprising” amount of pizza orders. But, like a lot of other brands, it still wants more data before it considers the photo messaging app a viable ad platform.

9. MDC Partners reported its fourth-quarter earnings. The advertising holding company reported organic growth of 7.2%, despite a difficult year.

10. The official launch date for Google AMP has been confirmed. It’s coming on February 24, according to AdAge.

