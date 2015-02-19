The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Under Armour Under Armour has just signed an endorsement deal with boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

1. Pinterest is raising a $US500 million funding round. It will value the company at $US11 billion.

2. Criteo, the retargeting specialist adtech company, reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday. Revenue increased 69% to €233 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose 121% to €32 million in the three months to December 31.

3. A Nike patent shows how one day you could design your shoes using virtual reality goggles. It’s not yet clear exactly what the patent will be used for, but it includes some detailed diagrams.

4. Media veteran John Battelle, who helped found Wired magazine and digital ad network Federated Media, has just raise $US1.75 million for his latest venture, NewCo. The company is a business conference start-up that puts a spin on typical, stuffy business gatherings.

5. Under Armour is expanding its empire. The Baltimore-based sports apparel brand has just announced a deal with boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

6. Facebook’s VP of product Chris Cox has admitted its proposed revenue share deal with publishers, where the social network is encouraging content businesses to upload articles directly to its mobile apps, has been met with some challenges. The chief concern is a “lack of control,” he said at the Code/Media conference.

7. Cox also revealed that Facebook is working on virtual reality apps. The notion is that users will one day be able to share their current environments with their friends.

8. Zoella, the 24-year old British YouTube star, has just bought a five-bedroom house for $US1.4 million. Brands pay Zoella astronomical amounts just for their products to appear in her videos.

9. Snapchat launched a new feature that lets users add music to their snaps. Now brands can soundtrack their short videos on the app.

10. Facebook and the Media Ratings Council are trying to develop new measurement standards to make sure that ads running on smartphones and tablets or within publishers’ vertical content feeds are only counted if they had an opportunity to be seen, AdAge reports. The new mobile viewability standard is expected to be ready by Q4 this year.

