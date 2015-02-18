The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Starbucks Starbucks is taking a giant leap into the premium coffee market.

Good morning. Here are all the top advertising stories you need to know to ready yourself for the day.

1. The Daily Telegraph’s top political commentator has quit. In a blistering attack on his former employer written on the Open Democracy website, Peter Oborne accused the paper of refusing to publish negative stories about HSBC because it is a key advertiser.

2. There’s an unlikely candidate for the vacant creative director position at ailing retailer Gap. Kanye West has said he wants to become “the Steve Jobs of Gap.”

3. Facebook is taking on Google Shopping. It has launched a new ad format called “Product Ads” which allow advertisers to display their product catalogues and target particular items at users depending on their browsing activity and interests.

4. Krispy Kreme advertised “KKK Wednesdays” on its UK Facebook page as an exciting half term activity for school kids. The company says it is “truly sorry for any inconvenience or offence this misstep may have caused or fans.”

5. Starbucks has just taken premium coffee to a whole new level. It has a launched a new subscription delivery service for fans of its most premium coffee beans, which are roasted at Starbucks’ Roastery and Tasting Room in Seattle.

6. Rolls-Royce is building its first SUV. The automaker says the move is in respond to demands from its discerning customers for a “go anywhere” vehicle.

7. Royal Bank of Scotland has become the first British bank to let customers log in using their fingerprints. The move is part of the bank’s reaction to a decline in customers using its branches and growth in those banking online and via mobile phone apps.

8. Snapchat is looking to raise a $US500 million funding round at a $US16 – $US19 billion valuation. If the round closes, Snapchat could become the third most valuable startup in the world, behind Uber and Xiaomi.

9. Adtech company Drawbridge has created a service that allows consumers to opt out of advertising across all the devices they use. The company claims consumers can opt out of Drawbridge ads across all of their connected devices with a single click.

10. Spending at the annual primetime TV upfronts has slowed over the past decade, MediaPost reports. Data from media consulting company Media Dynamics shows that the last five upfronts saw 11% higher spending, but growth in the previous five-year period was at 19%.

