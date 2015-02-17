The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

YouTube/Oakley Oakley has launched a global brand campaign, dubbed ‘One Obsession.’

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know before you head off for your first meeting.

1. Posting a photo is now the worst way for brands to ensure their content gets seen on Facebook. The organic reach of photos is less than half that of video, and photos even get seen by fewer eyeballs than text-only and link posts, according to new data from Socialbakers.

2. Keep, the bookmarking and shopping cart app, is making a play for angry Pinterest users. Keep launched an affiliates program less than a day after Pinterest announced it was banning all affiliates.

3. Apple is redesigning its stores to make them more suitable for the Apple Watch. The as-yet unannounced redesign of the stores intends to make them “a more natural setting for vitrines filled with gold.”

4. A sad story from Yahoo shows how brutal corporate realignments can be. Last week the company fired about 100 people.

5. New Balance believes it can overtake Puma to become the world’s third biggest soccer brand. The brand, which recently signed a kit deal with Liverpool FC, is planning a big soccer marketing push.

6. The chief marketing officer of cloud accounting software company Xero used an awesome slide in a presentation to explain why it’s important to adopt new tech early. The early adopter sharks eat the late adopter fish.

7. Telefonica-backed mobile exchange Axonix is launching a white label product that will allow brands to create their own in-house exchanges, AdExchanger reports. Customers with their own inventory and first-party data will licence the tech as a platform-as-a-service solution, which includes access to Axonix’s existing demand network of roughly 100 DSPs (demand side platforms).

8. Brands are increasingly deriving more value from Twitter, Digiday reports. A new report from social media analytics company Simply Measured found engagement with tweets from brands increased 85% in the last three months of 2014 from the same period a year earlier.

9. Nectar and Air Miles founder Sir Keith Mills has told Marketing Week he has been approached by several private equity firms to front an acquisition bid for Tesco-owned data company Dunnhumby. He told Marketing Week: “If the right proposition developed I’d certainly be interested, but I haven’t reached an agreement with any firm to front an acquisition yet.”

10. Sports brand Oakley has launched a global brand advertising push, AdAge reports. The campaign kicked off on Monday with a video called “One Obsession,” that features athletes including cyclist Mark Cavendish, baseballer Matt Kemp, and skateboarder Eric Koston.

