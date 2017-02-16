The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images NFL commissioner Roger Goodell congratulates Tom Brady after Super Bowl 51 that concluded the 2016 NFL season.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Verizon has reportedly revised its deal to acquire Yahoo. The new deal cuts the $US4.8 billion acquisition price by $US250 million. The carrier reconsidered the deal following Yahoo’s announcement that 1 billion account credentials had been stolen as far back as 2013.

2. Early investors in Facebook and Twitter believe Snapchat could make nearly $US15 billion in revenue. Venture capitalists from Goodwater Capital wrote an analysis of the social network and believe it could grow its overall gross revenue from $US404 million in 2016 to $US14.8 billion by 2027.

3. The NFL and CBS want to speed up football games. High-level executives from the football league and TV channel met to discuss how to speed up the games, following a season of slumping ratings.

4. Under Armour’s CEO bought a full page newspaper ad to explain his comments on President Trump. CEO Kevin Plank previously praised the US President as “an asset,” angering fans and some of the star athletes the brand sponsors.

5. German privacy browser Cliqz acquired the tracking blocker Ghostery. The German startup will merge the browser plugin’s technology to identify web trackers with its own as it plans to expand globally.

6. Budget supermarket chain Lidl is expanding into the United States. The German grocery store wants to open 100 stores on the East Coast by 2018.

7. Goldman Sachs is investing $US95 million in advertising group MDC Partners. The group — which owns a number of creative agencies including 72&Sunny, Doner and CP+B — was fighting off a potential sale last year.

8. Facebook will let companies post job listings. The new feature, which rolled out yesterday, will allow firms to pay to boost their posts, pitting the social network against LinkedIn and Glassdoor.

9. Yahoo is telling its users hackers may have logged into their accounts. A forged cookie may have allowed hackers to access accounts without needing a password.

10. Awesomeness TV wants to up its political coverage. Brian Robbins, CEO of the YouTube video network, said President Trump is creating an appetite for politics content among younger audiences.

