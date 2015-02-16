The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Mattel Google and Mattel have partnered to launch a ‘view-master.’

Good morning. Kick off your week by catching up on all the latest advertising news.

1. Vertu’s CEO explained to Business Insider why the luxury phone brand made a typo in one of its ads. The ad, which had meant to carry the word “extraordinary” actually read “extra ordinary.”

2. Pinterest killed the top way users can make many from the site. It has banned affiliates — and users are not happy.

3. Apple has hired one of the UK’s best-known DJs, Zane Lowe. It suggests Apple is getting serious about the content business.

4. Here’s how a 1930s ad campaign created the tradition of diamond engagement rings. De Beers manipulated not only supply for diamonds, but demand.

5. Google and Mattel have teamed up to create a virtual reality “view-master.” Mattel will sell the product, which is powered by Google’s Cardboard technology, in the fall.

6. Publicis Groupe has overhauled its programmatic trading desk Vivaki, AdAge reports. The organisation has sent 120 employees out to individual Publicis agencies, taking them off its own books. AdAge says the restructure is an admission the traditional trading desk model no longer works for Publicis.

7. Digiday has explored why affluent lifestyle magazine Monocle is betting big on digital radio. Monocle is in the process of moving to full 24-hour digital radio programming.

8. AdAge has asked ad executives to pick their favourite “Saturday Night Live” fake ad sketches, to celebrate the show’s 40th anniversary. “Secretly we all covet the opportunity to create work that SNL will spoof,” Adam Tucker, president of Ogilvy & Mather New York told the trade magazine.

9. Interpublic Group reported Q4 results on Friday. Chief executive Michael Roth once again emphasised the “proper model” of the holding company’s barter-based programmatic model that discloses margins, AdExchanger reports.

10. Rightster CEO Patrick Walker, a former YouTuber, has told Marketing Magazine about how Google initially “battled” over whether or not to introduce video ads. “There were flat-down battles over pre-rolls,” he said.

