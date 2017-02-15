The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook videos will now autoplay with sound. The feature launches days after the company agreed to let its advertising metrics be audited by the Media Rating Council.

2. YouTube canceled its original show with PewDiePie. The YouTube star was found to have posted a series of videos with anti-Semitic jokes and imagery, which also led to Disney-owned Maker Studios dropping ties with him.

3. Facebook is launching a standalone TV app. The new app will let people watch videos from their friends and “liked” pages.

4. Publicis Groupe is being sued by the founders of a UK agency it acquired in 2011. The lawsuit, brought by the founders and eight executives who held minority shares of creative agency Kitcatt Nohr Alexander Shaw, is seeking more than $US10 million in damages for breach of contract and unpaid earn-outs.

5. Japan’s biggest agency Dentsu reported organic growth of 5.1% in 2016. The company suffered a difficult year, which included Japan’s labour authorities ruling the suicide of a young staffer was death by overwork and Dentsu admitting it had overcharged some of its clients.

6. Fullscreen wants to build a Netflix with YouTube stars. The video network, owned by AT&T and Chernin, is looking to grow the production of original shows it creates with YouTubers.

7. Apple fans are not liking its “Planet of the Apps” TV show. Fans and employees took to social media to voice their hatred of the show’s trailer, which features Will.i.am and Jessica Alba.

8. The creators of Cards Against Humanity explain how it has grown its business. What originally started as a Kickstarter project has grown into a real business which has retail deals with Amazon and Target.

9. Mattel partnered with Alibaba to grow its Chinese toy sales. The toy brand will have access data from more than 440 million buyers on the Chinese ecommerce platform, The Drum reports.

10. Amazon reportedly poached a BBC exec who created a platform for new artists. It’s likely Jason Carter, who created the BBC Introducing platform, will become the director of a new initiative linked to Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon Echo and music curation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.