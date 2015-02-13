The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Brian Snyder/Reuters Super Bowl ad rates are set to soar next year.

Good morning. Before you reach the weekend, catch up on all the latest advertising news.

1. Advertising executives and analysts think Twitter’s maths doesn’t add up. Twitter says a logged-out user is worth $US2.50 to the company each year, but the ad industry is sceptical.

2. The price of a Super Bowl ad could soar to $US6 million, next year’s big game broadcaster CBS says. That’s up 33% on Super Bowl XLIX.

3. Marissa Mayer is firing people at Yahoo, sources have told Business Insider. Management is describing the firings as part of an organizational realignment, or restructuring, and not as a general layoff.

4. Pinterest is reportedly trying to launch a “Buy” button this year. Pinterest already generates a whopping 23% of referral traffic to e-commerce sites.

5. Apple analyst Gene Munster predicts a new Apple TV is coming this fall. He thinks it will be a major product for Apple.

6. McDonald’s has stopped trying to convince consumers its food is healthy. The fast food chain has a new, unapologetic, TV ad.

7. Facebook has rolled out new scorecards for ads. It scores ads out of 10 for “relevance.”

8. FIFA went behind ESPN’s back to give the 2026 World Cup broadcasting rights to Fox, and nobody knows why. The rights were handed over without a bidding war.

9. Google is facing death by a thousand cuts. The mainstream media is losing confidence in the tech giant.

10. David Carr, the New York Times media columnist, has died at the age of 58. The New York Times has published a touching obituary.

