The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Twitter missed analysts’ expectations for its Q4 2016 revenue. It reported revenue of $717 million, lower than the expected $740 million, but it beat earnings expectations.

2. Publicis.Sapient is still considered the future of Publicis, despite a $1.49 billion write-down. In his last ever annual earnings call, outgoing CEO Maurice Levy expected the digital marketing and IT consulting division to generate a 6-7% sales growth in the next two years.

3. Twitter said Trump’s tweets are good for business. The social media platform’s CFO said it raised awareness of how the service could be used, but Twitter’s monthly user base grew by only 2 million during Q4.

4. CEO of ad tech firm Tremor Video quit unexpectedly and its stock crashed. Without reason, CEO Bill Day resigned from the company after being in the position for nine years. The company’s stock fell by as much as 14% on Thursday.

5. Snapchat expects to spend $1 billion on Amazon Web Services over the next five years. The social media company already has a $2 billion cloud contract with Google and may eventually invest in building its own infrastructure.

6. Facebook hired an MTV executive to create original shows. Mina Lefevre was MTV’s head of scripted programming and will join Facebook as its new head of development.

7. Twitter refused to share its daily active users numbers. In its earnings call the company kept referring to a growth trend in daily active users but wouldn’t reveal the actual number.

8. Amazon thinks the music industry’s growth will come from devices like the Echo. CEO Jeff Bezos said voice-controlled devices like the Echo make the music playing experience simple and “friction-free.”

9. Netflix is the platform of choice on Saturdays. According to new research, linear TV viewership leads every day of the week, except for Saturdays where the streaming service is top. Netflix often releases entire seasons of its shows on Fridays.

10. Some retailers are still selling Ivanka Trump’s fashion line after it was dropped by Nordstrom. In a statement, the Ivanka Trump brand said it was continuing to expand across new categories and experienced strong growth.

