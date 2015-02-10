The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Iggy Azaela is unhappy with Papa John’s.

Good morning! Catch up with all the latest advertising news in one easy place here.

1. Yelp is hiring a bunch of new salespeople to sell more ads. The company plans to increase its salesforce by about 40% in 2015.

2. Iggy Azalea is fuming on Twitter after Papa John’s jokey response to her privacy breach. A delivery driver had shared her personal phone number with a family member, who went on to text the pop star. Papa Johns responded on Twitter with a play on her lyrics by saying “#We should have known better. Customer and employee privacy is important to us. Please don’t #bounce us!”

3. An Apple employee has hinted that the company is working on something that will ‘give Tesla a run for its money.’ Apple could be building some kind of vehicle, but it’s more likely that it’s working on new iPhone-to-car experiences.

4. Here is why most online video companies will fail. Mark Suster, who funds startups, says the goal should be to become a better distributor of content.

5. Facebook has convinced another YouTube creator to make an original series for its platform. The Young Turks, an American liberal digital news organisation, is launching a daily weekday series called “Final Judgment,” uploaded direct to Facebook.

6. SodaStream is addressing its biggest problem. The company is launching a line of flavored waters, some with no calories, and it will sell its first electric soda machine as it looks to address new competition in the form of rival Keurig, which is developing a cold beverage system with help from Coca-Cola.

7. Apple has a new iPad ad out. This spot showcases how the tablet can be used to write, produce, and perform live music.

8. Google tweaked its annual securities filing to reflect its move to provide users with answers, as well as links, The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today reports. The change in strategy has a big impact on how Google makes money: Advertisers are no longer just buying simple keyword text ads any more.

9. HTC has appointed the CEO of design agency Idea Couture Idris Mootee as its new CMO, AdAge reports. The position had been vacant for seven months.

10. Adweek explores a new ad format that is about to sweep Facebook. Cinemagraphs are the new GIFs, thanks to Facebook’s autoplay video feature, the trade magazine says.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.