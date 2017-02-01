The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Facebook Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. A new report shows ad blocking is up 30%. The study, from PageFair, also showed that publishers’ use of ad block walls resulted in the majority of users simply leaving their sites.

2. Nearly half of Snapchat’s revenue comes from ads in the Discover section. Data from eMarketer showed Snapchat generated $149.8 million in revenue from ads in its Discover section in the United States last year.

3. Facebook announced new measurement updates for advertisers. The social network introduced a marketing mix modelling portal and an expansion of its partnerships with third-party measurement firms.

4. Snapchat has rolled out its self-serve option to more ad buyers. This update allows advertisers to manage the buying of Snapchat ads in-house, via its API partners.

5. Facebook is making its own TV app. Facebook hopes it will encourage users to watch longer videos on the social network.

6. The guy behind the “I’m a Mac” ads is now promoting an Android phone. Actor Justin Long is now starring in ads for Huawei.

7. These are the main things to look out for in Snap’s IPO filing. Snap’s revenue and losses, share ownership, user numbers, competitors, and mission will all make for interesting reading.

8. Lady Gaga will be the star of Tiffany’s first ever Super Bowl ad. The jewellery company, which makes the Super Bowl trophy, is airing its first TV ad in 20 years.

9. GNC’s Super Bowl ad was banned because of the substances in its products. The vitamin retailer’s ads were originally approved by Fox but later rejected by the NFL because some of its products contain substances banned by the football league.

10. Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg spoke out against the Trump immigration ban. She said the ban defies “the heart and values that define the best of our nation.”

