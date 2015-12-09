The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Business Insider Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Yahoo is reportedly not going forward with plans to spinoff its stake in Alibaba. Instead, the company is weighing up options on whether to sell its internet business, according to CNBC and The New York Times.

2. Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam thinks Yahoo might make a good fit for his company if it goes on the auction block. McAdam told the audience at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference on Tuesday if “it turned out that parts of it, or all of it were for sale, we’d look at it like anything in the digital media area at this point, because it’s so hot.”

3. Apple’s plan to kill cable has been put on hold, according to the CEO of CBS. Les Moonves said at IGNITION: “They have had conversations on it, and I think they pressed the hold button.”

4. The bank that advised on AOL’s acquisition of Millennial Media made a parody “Bohemian Rhapsody” video about ad tech to celebrate. LUMA Partners CEO Terence Kawaja wrote the lyrics.

5. Take our quiz on why these 12 brands chose their famous colours. From Coca-Cola’s red and white, to Starbucks’ green Siren.

6. Disney is to double its stake in Vice, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. That will value the Vice Media at more than $4 billion.

7. AOL is laying off around 100 staff. The cuts affect its membership division and centralised marketing, social media, and advertising roles.

8. Google held a lavish black-and gold-themed holiday party for its London employees. See the photos.

9. Twitter is experimenting with showing tweets in a non-chronological order. Many users are not happy with the change.

10. We have the photos from the outrageous Victoria’s Secret fashion show. After months of training, top models Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel were featured in the show, and Gigi Hadid and Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner made their runway debuts.

