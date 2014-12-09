The 10 Things You Need To Know In Advertising Today

YouTube/KFC UK and Ireland KFC tells us it’s better to share, in its new holiday ad.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in adland to set you up for the day.

1. PepsiCo’s CEO Indra Nooyi has conceded that cola has lost some of its “cool factor.” Nooyi said that craft soda, like its Caleb’s Kola product, may be the key to restoring some of cola’s allure.

2. People are complaining that a cute fluffy animal ad from a UK biscuit brand could encourage people to buy — and then abandon — pets at Christmas. McVitie’s has already been forced to edit the popular ad to take out a scene featuring a rabbit, after people complained that it looked as though the animal was in a state of “tonic immobility” and could encourage people to place rabbits on their back, which causes them stress.

3. A TGI Friday’s #Togethermas “mistletoe drone” marketing gimmick has gone horribly wrong. A woman had her face “nearly destroyed” when one of the drones got caught in her hair and cut her chin with its blades.

4. General Mills relaunching French Toast Crunch after customers had been begging the company to bring it back. It originally appeared on shelves in 1995 but was pulled in 2006.

5. Gérard Depardieu says he is “proud to be Russian” in this slightly terrifying luxury watch ad. The French actor, who was recently granted Russian citizenship, is the face of luxury watch brand CVSTOS.

6. Video advertising has a major bot fraud problem, according to an ANA/White Ops study reported by AdExchanger. The study — which reviewed 5.5 billion impressions over a 60-day period — found that bots are responsible for 23% of all video impressions and 11% of display ads.

7. KFC has released a cute John Lewis-esque Christmas ad called “The Boy Who Learnt To Share,” Agency Spy reports. The campaign, created by BBH London, tells the story of a selfish boy who hogs the arm rests at the cinema and writes his name on all the Christmas presents, but finally learns that sharing is the better option for everyone when he sees the rest of his family tucking into a KFC bucket together.

8. EBay is to run an ad trading experiment next year that will see it cease all regular ad deals to focus on programmatic only for one week, The Drum reports. The e-commerce site will launch the experiment in February to help understand the extent to which programmatic advertising offers efficiency savings and insights.

9. The UK Marketing Agencies Association has called for more agencies to speak up about unethical, anti-competitive business terms being demanded by clients, Digiday reports. The MAA wants to present a case to competition authorities to have laws changed around practices such as asking for upfront roster payments, asking agencies for payment to be considered to take part in pitches or having payment terms of 100 days or more.

10. Facebook has rolled out a new feature that allows users to search for specific posts they and their friends have made. Facebook has not yet announced search advertising options, but one would imagine they are on their way.

