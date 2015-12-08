The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Procter & Gamble has handed Omnicom the bulk of its multi-billion dollar media buying and planning account, The Wall Street Journal first reported. The US-based holding company won the business from Publicis Groupe.

2. This investment bank presentation helps explain the often-complicated digital marketing industry for normal people. LUMA Partners has released its latest “state of the digital marketing” slide deck.

3. People are loving Coca-Cola’s new bottle. The new packaging allows you to turn the label into a festive bow.

4. Women are incredulous over a new IBM advert. It was attempting to encourage women to get into the technology industry by asking them to “hack a hairdryer.”

5. A cable company discovered only 28% of consumers actually watch live TV. Cox Communications attributed the finding to the growing popularity of Hulu Plus and other time-shifted TV options.

6. Nike gave LeBron James a lifetime shoe deal. It’s the biggest endorsement deal in Nike’s history.

7. Dell’s CMO told us why men need to step up at work to reduce the gender bias. Karen Quintos said men need to be “brave” to call out bad behaviour.

8. Verizon’s CFO said the company could consider buying Yahoo’s internet business. Fran Shammo made the comment at the UBS annual global media and communications conference in New York on Monday, but added “at this point it’s way too premature to talk about that one.”

9. This stat shows how thoroughly Netflix is crushing its competitors. During peak internet hours in the evening, as much as 37% of North American bandwidth is used by Netflix, according to broadband services company Sandvine.

10. These are the 27 best up-and-coming startup CEOs in America right now. From Snapchat’s Evan Spiegel to Jet.com’s Marc Lore.

