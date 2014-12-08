10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

YouTube/Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s latest festive advertising effort has notched up more than 1 million views on YouTube so far.

Good morning, here’s everything you need to know before you head into your first meeting.

1. Facebook is to blame for a huge proportion of “dark traffic” swamping the web. But it is working on a fix.

2. There’s a debate brewing about whether Cadillac should be a car or a brand. Fans are worried that Cadillac’s marketing people — who just moved from Detroit to New York — are going to juice the brand at the expense of the cars.

3. Three big ad companies have revised their 2015 global ad spending forecasts downward, CMO Today reports. A shift to digital advertising, weak European markets and slower than expected growth in the US are to blame.

4. Digiday has looked into why Silicon Valley and media don’t mix easily. The site explores recent lessons learnt from The New Republic, First Look Media, Say Media and The Washington Post — all examples in tech moguls trying their hands at media.

5. The Guardian has released its annual MediaGuardian 100 list of the most powerful people in UK media. Larry Page, Sir Martin Sorrell and Ben Priest, founder and executive creative director at Adam & Eve DDB, all feature.

6. On the other side of the pond, Adweek has released its annual “Hot List.” Alibaba’s Jack Ma is Adweek’s “media visionary.”

7. Walmart is editing a commercial showing a black man saying “I can’t breathe” as he’s hugged by his daughter, AdAge reports. The amendment comes in the wake of nationwide protests after a grand jury declined to indict white police officer Daniel Pantaleo for the death of Eric Garner, a black man who was seen in a video to be gasping the words “I can’t breathe” while being placed in a chokehold after being arrested for selling cigarettes.

8. UK supermarket Sainsbury’s has created another Christmas ad, Marketing Magazine reports. The online video features dads in Christmas jumpers dancing to dubstep.

9. Drinks company Pernod Ricard is using facial recognition to target airport travellers, Marketing Week reports. The digital screen detects the faces of passers-by and displays their reflections as Warhol-style “selfies.”

10. Cosmopolitan magazine and the CoverGirl cosmetics line are uniting to sponsor New Year’s Eve in Times Square, The New York Times reports. It is estimated the pair are paying just over $US2 million to sponsor the event, which will see them distributing hats and balloons, stream a live webcast and position their logos on the button that is pushed to begin the ball drop from 1 Times Square.

