The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. Yahoo is stuck in a never-ending drama vortex. Here’s a recap of the most dramatic moments in Yahoo’s topsy-turvy history.

2. An online video powerhouse that has sold 18 shows in the past year is approaching the industry in new ways. New Form Digital has shows of varying lengths, depending on the story, unlike the standard TV-length episodes.

3. There’s a strange YouTube trend spreading from Japan of people posting videos of themselves making miniature meals. The “Kawaii” trend has been building pace in the past year.

4. These 12 retailers bombed in 2015. From J.Crew to Nasty Gal.

5. A company that pays people to wrap their cars in ads is becoming the Uber for advertisers. Wrapify launched in July and tracks users’ mileage so brands get real-time data of how many impressions their ads are getting.

6. The new Apple TV ads are a clever reference to Apple’s history. It references the famous “colour bars” pattern used to calibrate TVs since the 1970s, but also Apple’s old logo.

7. Snapchat has hired a senior Facebook exec to run its European office. Claire Valoti, Facebook UK director of agency partnerships, will become Snapchat’s general manager of UK sales.

8. LeBron James is trying to convince all the doubters he really does drive a Kia. He stars in a new ad that showcases a real tweet from an Indiana Pacers fan who said he would “bet anyone $10000000 that LeBron doesn’t roll up to the games in a Kia.”

9. Advertising growth will remain sluggish in 2016, according to Adweek. GroupM’s global media and marketing forecast predicts that global ad investment will grow 4.5% on 2016, down from the group’s mid-year prediction of 4.8%.

10. Ad agency employment in the US has reached the highest level since 2001, AdAge reports. The trade magazine’s Datacenter analysed jobs data released by the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

