The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

YouTube/Old Navy Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars in the latest Old Navy commercial.

Good morning. Here is everything you need to know in the world of advertising as you set yourself up for your day.

1. There is yet more evidence US advertisers are switching off from TV. Data from the Standard Media Index shows TV spending dropped a “considerable” 9% in October.

2. AOL CEO Tim Armstrong told the audience at Business Insider’s Ignition conference that he thinks digital video advertising is finally starting to suck dollars from TV advertising. He referenced an advertiser who was getting a rebate from his TV ad budget because ads were not going to be filled, Omnicom telling clients to switch up to 25% of their TV budgets away from TV to digital, and that young people are sitting in the living room watching video on their phones rather than looking up at the TV.]

3. Google has admitted that more than half of the display ads it serves across its platforms are never seen. A study from the company found that 56.1% of the impressions served on Google display platforms were not viewable because they appeared outside of the browser window.

4. Here are 15 things hardly anyone knows about Innocent, Europe’s biggest smoothie company. Innocent turned 15 this year and its history is littered with unusual quirky stories.

5. This is how Facebook could become as big as Google. RBC analyst Mark Mahaney has given Business Insider access to the slides he presented at the Ignition conference, showing the massive growth opportunities ahead for Facebook.

6. LinkedIn is an extremely valuable advertising platform to target high-earning individuals. Around 40% of LinkedIn users earn more than $US100,000 per year.

7. Facebook’s Atlas is set to carry Instagram’s ad tech load, Digiday reports. Previously advertisers using Instagram could only track which photos users like and the accounts they follow, now they can get more insights into what those users do outside of the app, “all the way to the check-out line.”

8. Google is planning to revamp a number of its biggest products — such as search, YouTube and Chrome — for kids, USA Today reports. Pavni Diwanji, Google’s vice president of engineering, says the company knows the push will be controversial (particularly when it comes to advertising) but adds that children are already using these technologies anyway so the better approach is to make it more safe and fun.

9. Veep actress Julia Louis-Drefus is the new face of Old Navy, the Hollywood Reporter reports. The five-time Emmy Award winner stars in a humorous campaign that debuted Wednesday.

10. Tumblr now has a “buy” button, TechCrunch reports. Users that posts links from sites including Kickstarter, Etsy, Artsy and Do Something will see action buttons appear in teh top-right corner of the posts for people to “buy,” “browse,” “pledge,” or “do something.”

