The 10 Things You Need To Know In Advertising Today

1. The UK’s former Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, once considered running ads on the BBC. She changed her mind within a couple of months, documents from Thatcher’s private office released from the National Archives reveal.

2. There’s a new Twitter account called “Brands Saying Bae.” It makes fun of companies attempting to be cool.

3. We’ve taken a look at some of the worst tech logo redesigns of all time. Yes, Airbnb is in there.

4. Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft are all ganging up on Google. And it couldn’t happen at a worse time.

5. 2015 isn’t looking good for Google Glass, either. A bunch of developers have given up making apps for Glass because nobody is buying it.

6. A source in the payments industry has told Business Insider that UK banks are “falling all over themselves” to sign up for Apple Pay. That notion is contrary to a previous report that had suggested one big bank is uncomfortable with the amount of personal information Apple wants to collect.

7. The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today has taken a look at the 12 supposed media and advertising trends in 2014 that never happened. Native ads didn’t kill the banner and we aren’t getting coupon ads on our mobiles every time we walk past Starbucks.

8. Target has been criticised for an “Annie”-themed ad campaign starring a white model Annie, Yahoo Parenting reports. The star of the Annie remake movie currently out in cinemas is African-American.

9. Pinterest will begin officially selling ads from Jan. 1, according to The New York Times. Pinterest has been testing Promoted Pins since June.

10. The UK agency responsible for running public health campaigns has released a “pretty disgusting” anti-smoking ad, Marketing Week reports. The ad highlights how smoking slowly rots your body.

