The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Snapchat is the social media company to watch in 2016. The company is, according to analysts, going to be one of the biggest advertising destinations next year — at the expensive of Twitter.

2. Wish, a hot US e-commerce startup, is spending $100 million on Facebook ads per year. The company is already worth $3 billion and is looking to expand into new markets, such as India.

3. 2016 will see Instagram become one of Facebook’s biggest advertising destinations. According to an analyst, the social network is going to be Facebook’s “story of 2016” as it generates “easy money.”

4. Here are the brands to watch in 2016. The list includes Nike, Everlane, Topshop, and Under Armour.

5. GQ is blocking users who visit the website with an ad blocker. Users can either switch off the blocker or pay 50 cents for an article.

6. Snapchat has started making original content for its Discover channel again. The new channel is a partnership with Spotify and houses music-related content.

7. UK retailer John Lewis saw a 10.7% increase in sales on Christmas Day. It wasn’t just Amazon that had a big Christmas as overall traffic grew by 17%.

8. 70% of Amazon’s customers shopped on a mobile device over Christmas. The company also added over three million Prime subscriptions.

9. The Wall Street Journal has identified 13 anticipated advertising trends that never happened. Yahoo! did not merge with AOL and the print newspaper did not die.

10. ITV’s “Downton Abbey” beat out the BBC’s “Strictly Come Dancing” to win Christmas Day TV ratings. The period drama peaked at 7.9 million viewers.

