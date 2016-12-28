The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

YouTube Mobile Strike’s Super Bowl commercial featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger was the most-viewed commercial on YouTube in 2016.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. These were the top 10 most-viewed ads on YouTube in 2016. The number one spot, Mobile Strike’s Super Bowl commercial featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, racked up more than 100 million views.

2. Facebook is not telling users all the details it knows about them, ProPublica reports. It buys lots of sensitive data about its users from third-party data brokers.

3. Two big banks are backing a startup called “Tradeshift” which does what Google did for advertising for global trade. Business Insider interviewed Tradeshift’s founder and CEO Christian Lanng.

4. 2016 was the year header bidding went mainstream, Ad Exchanger reports. Header bidding boosted revenues and increased transparency for publishers.

5. French grocery chain Monoprix released an ad mocking Amazon. The ad promotes its service called livraison à domicile +, or home delivery plus.

6. These are 2016’s five hottest ad tech acquisitions, according to Digiday. They signal a notable trend for 2017: video.

7. Adidas, Amazon, and Nintendo made 2016 the year of the relaunch, The Drum reports. Some of the biggest launches this year were relaunched brands, products, TV shows, or campaigns.

8. Digiday reports on what drove media deals in 2016. It looks at AT&T’s bid for Time Warner and Microsoft’s acquisition of LinkedIn.

9. This is the right way to say 15 brand names you’re probably mispronouncing all the time. Be it because of a language barrier or just bad planning on the company’s part, many people go around mispronouncing high-profile brand names.

10. Reruns on cable are not the same as the originals — check out these differences. Cable channels speed up and modify the reruns they air and the increased speed can result in two more minutes of advertising per show.

