The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. A bug in Twitter’s Android app inflated video ad metrics by as much as 35%. The company has issued advertisers refunds for over-billing from video campaigns.

2. A sophisticated Russian hacking operation dubbed “Methbot” has been defrauding online video advertisers up to $5 million a day. The scam produces massive volumes of fraudulent, non-human video advertising impressions.

3. These are the eight best holiday commercials this year that will make you cry. Apple and Amazon made the list, but Allegro was number one.

4. A former ad exec who sold his firm to Microsoft spent the last 20 years restoring a mansion in Los Angeles — and now he’s selling it for $10 million. Business Insider gives you a look inside “Artemesia.”

5. Governments are demanding more and more data from Facebook about its users. The social network said that government requests for user account data rose 27% in the first half of 2016 compared to the second half of last year.

6. Snapchat has opened an office in China. The platform is banned in China but the company’s new Spectacles device is assembled there.

7. Google and Facebook are competing for the best end-of-year video recap, Ad Age reports. “YouTube Rewind: The Ultimate 2016 Challenge” is currently in the top spot.

8. The Wall Street Journal has compiled a list of the biggest media and advertising stories of 2016. There’s no prize for guessing Trump features in it.

9. Ad tech’s biggest winners and losers of 2016, according to Digiday. Several companies stood out within the diverse industry of ad tech, for better or for worse.

10. The marketing industry’s Media Rating Council (MRC) is in talks with Facebook about auditing its metrics, Ad Age reports. “Facebook has yet to choose to commit to engage in the MRC accreditation process,” said David Gunzerath, associate director and senior VP at the MRC. “

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.