The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Deutsch LA Taco Bell’s latest ads appear to be taking a swipe at McDonald’s.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. One ad buyer says his clients’ spend on Instagram has increased “something like 11,000%” between Q3 and Q4. Noah Mallin, MEC Global’s head of social media for North America, added that the agency is not seeing cannibalization on Facebook spend either.

2. Viewers said this Mulberry Christmas ad was “blasphemous.” But the luxury British brand’s commercial escaped an ad ban.

3. Taco Bell appears to be attacking McDonald’s “meh” breakfasts. New ads call out the “meh Muffin.”

4. After almost 10 years, Volkswagen is getting rid of its “Das Auto” tagline. It is simply being replaced with the word “Volkswagen.”

5. Les Moonves spoke to Business Insider on CBS staying at number one, the NFL, and why he’s glad he didn’t do a deal with Hulu. We have the transcript from his appearance at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference.

6. Here are 10 of the most popular 360-degree Facebook videos you may have missed this year. From USA Today taking us on a flight with the US Navy Blue Angels, to Real Madrid taking us behind-the-scenes at a training session.

7. Disney may be bailing on Fusion. It is reportedly in talks to release its stake as early as the end of the year.

8. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has 10 hours of meetings every Monday. He starts with a five-hour meeting with Twitter executive chairman Omid Kordestani, then he heads down the street for another five-hour meeting with the Square senior leadership team.

9. A new study finds women are often charged more than men for products that are virtually the same. Overall, after controlling for quality, women’s products cost 7% more than those designed for men, according to the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs.

10. Nike’s stock hit an all-time high after it beat on earnings. For its fiscal second quarter the sportswear retailer reported profit of $0.90 per share, topping expectations for earnings of $0.86 while futures orders rose more than expected.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.