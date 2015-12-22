The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. An ad agency is behind a fun festive prank that saw it commuters trying to avoid mistletoe on London’s packed rush hour tube. Droga5 was responsible for the #MistleTube stunt.

2. Send us your nominations for Business Insider’s “30 most creative people under 30” list. The deadline is Thursday, December 24.

3. This anecdote about The Washington Post demonstrates Jeff Bezos’ scary obsession with customer service. Bezos received an email from a reader complaining about the slow loading time on the app and he demanded the Post’s CEO improve the load time to milliseconds.

4. A front-page newspaper ad for mobile carrier Mobilink featuring model and Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has sparked anger in Pakistan. Twitter users, including prominent journalists, have called the ad “absurd” and “shameful” — presumably for using a beautiful woman to peddle phones.

5. WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell predicts that Hillary Clinton will be the US president in 2016. He thinks the presidential race will add a little more growth to the media market.

6. An Australian anti-weed “stoner sloth” ad is being criticised by viewers and medical professionals. The government ad campaign was supposed to discourage teenagers from using marijuana, but most people are just laughing at the absurdity of the spot.

7. The new ad campaign for H&M’s sister brand features women with scars, tattoos, and armpit hair. An & Other Stories spokesperson said the brand has “continuously strived to tell stories that show diversity in age, ethnicity, and personality.”

8. FBR Capital thinks the four biggest deals completed under Marissa Mayer’s watch are worth less than their acquisition price. Yahoo doled out roughly $3 billion on Tumblr, BrightRoll, Flurry, and Polyvore combined — but FBR thinks they will only be worth about $1.4 billion if they were sold off separately.

9. Mashable could be up for sale for as much as $300 million to $350 million. The potential buyer is rumoured to be Mashable investor Time Warner Investments.

10. The New York Times CEO Mark Thompson said during Business Insider’s IGNITION conference there will still be a print newspaper in 10 years. We have the full transcript of the session, where he also discussed virtual reality.

