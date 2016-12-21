The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Twitter lost two more of its senior executives. CTO Adam Messinger and VP of product Josh McFarland both announced that they are leaving the company.

2. Facebook will start testing live audio-only streams. Marketing Land reports on how it turns the social network into a radio broadcaster.

3. Duracell’s “How the Rebels Saved Christmas” ad is US consumers’ favourite holiday ad, according to Ace Metrix. The Drum maps out the top 10.

4. Facebook has been accused of misleading EU regulators over its $22 billion (£17.7 billion) WhatsApp deal. In 2014, Facebook apparently told European regulators that it could not reliably link the accounts of users on the two services.

5. Media Post reports that 45% of marketers plan to increase paid social budgets in 2017. The remainder said they will keep budgets the same, according to a study released Tuesday.

6. Chinese internet giant Tencent is helping foreign brands make sense of China’s scale, The Drum reports. It’s doing so by growing its international operation Tencent International Business Group.

7. Marketing analytics company Datorama has integrated with Amazon’s voice-activate Alexa system, Ad Age reports. Marketers will be able to ask Alexa how their ad campaigns did.

8. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ambitious 10-year plan could literally change our reality. Facebook is building giant solar laser drones, artificial brains, and metaphysical selfie sticks.

9. Here are the eight iPhone apps teenagers can’t live without. They are all about communication.

10. This is a big sign that Amazon will knock Netflix out of the spotlight this awards season. Vegas oddsmakers think Amazon is going to score a big win at the Golden Globes.

