The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Millennials are rejecting a strategy Coach, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Michael Kors have relied on for years. Young people are ditching logos.

2. Celebrities are making up to $300,000 a day on Instagram. Models like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner are commanding huge sums from brands.

3. Subway launched its first ad campaign since the Jared Fogle scandal. The new ads star comedian Tony Hale.

4. A man Skyped his parents while jumping out of a plane. The viral video was a marketing stunt from Hostelworld.

5. Advertising holding company WPP has acquired UK-based ad tech firm The Exchange Lab, the two companies announced in a press release on Friday. The Exchange Lab will become part of WPP media investment arm GroupM’s “Connect” division. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

6. The Sun says it has added 300,000 daily visitors since it took down its paywall. The British tabloid newspaper removed its paywall on November 30 this year.

7. Here’s how Disney gave “Star Wars” the marvel treatment. From merchandising through to building out the characters’ overall appeal beyond the storyline of the movie.

8. Fox News, HGTV, and Discovery Channel are among the only cable networks to boost primetime ratings this year, The Wall Street Journal reports. Channels including TNT and History took the biggest hits among the top 10 networks, according to Nielsen.

9. MailChimp is once again reaping the benefits of the return of podcast Serial. Adweek reports on how the brand’s mentions on social media have spiked since Serial returned.

10. New “stoner sloth” anti-marijuana ads from the New South Wales government in Australia is being widely derided by social media users. AdNews reports on the memes and criticism of the ad.

