The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Snapchat’s parent company Snap Inc. has acquired ad tech company Flite. Recode reports that it was likely more about bringing in ad tech talent than any specific technology itself.

2. WPP PLC is the latest to disclose that it has been contacted by the U.S. Department of Justice in its investigation into TV ad production bid rigging, The Wall Street Journal reports. The advertising holding company said three of its subsidiaries have received subpoenas.

3. Facebook launched six-way video calling for Messenger. Six people can appear on screen, while 50 people can listen in.

4. Insiders at Google are “disturbed” by its Holocaust search results, and now they’re doing something about it. After meeting with Google insiders, search expert Danny Sullivan reports the most detailed account we’ve seen yet on the internal reaction to the issues.

5. Germany is thinking about fining Facebook over “fake news” posts. Politicians are considering fining Facebook a whopping €500,000 (£420,000) for each offending post it fails to take down within 24 hours.

6. Twitter is testing push notifications for breaking news. It confirmed that it’s testing notifications about content on the site.

7. Walmart’s 2016 holiday videos on YouTube have earned over 75 million views, Marketing Land reports. It’s far more than any other brand.

8. New research from the Pew Research Center reports that most people still prefer shopping in physical stores, MediaPost reports. This is despite the fact that nearly four out of five Americans are online shoppers.

9. Casey Affleck and Saturday Night Live have created a Dunkin’ Doughnuts ad. Ad Age reports that the commercial parody starring Affleck is the “realest and funniest Dunkin’ Doughnuts ad ever.”

10. Essence and Snapchat have launched a third pop-up discover channel, Ad Age reports. The partnership could help Snapchat appeal to more diverse audiences to reach African-Americans and Hispanics.

