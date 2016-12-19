The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. For the first time, Facebook will let people in the US block certain types of ads from appearing in their News Feeds. Facebook told Business Insider this is an early test and it will start with ads related to alcohol and parenting.

2. Why the Department of Justice investigation into TV ad production bid rigging is a big deal. The investigation could have huge repercussions on the entire advertising industry, that stretch beyond the estimated $5 billion production sector.

3. This is how the latest massive Yahoo hack compares to other famous security breaches. This chart from Statista shows that the scope of this latest hack dwarfs anything that’s come before it.

4. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his company’s fight against so-called fake news will “focus on fighting spam, not flagging opinions.” On Thursday, the company announced that it had partnered with a handful of outside fact-checkers to weed out fake news stories and hoaxes from its News Feed.

5. Twitter will keep Vine alive as a simplified app for only shooting 6-second videos. The Vine app will be renamed to “Vine Camera” and only shoot 6-second looping videos, Twitter said in a Friday blog post.

6. Facebook admits, for the fourth time, that it messed up its measurement metrics. This time the error affects publishers that use its Instant Articles content platform.

7. Snapchat is on the hunt for a wide range of hardware acquisitions. Over the past year or so, the company looked at a number of startups building drones, wearable cameras, and augmented reality/virtual reality applications, according to multiple sources familiar with its M&A strategy.

8. Yahoo had its holiday party inside its offices, and it was the opposite of last year’s lavish extravaganza. The toned-down atmosphere seems particularly appropriate given the difficult situation Yahoo’s currently in.

9. This is how to use Houseparty, the live video app that teens are going crazy for. Houseparty is a mobile app for live video chatting in which you can have up to eight people in a room and have several “parties” going at once.

10. Google said the number of video ad impressions served monthly through DoubleClicks’ programmatic direct have doubled from January 2016 through September 2016, Ad Age reports. Sean Downey, VP of platforms at Google, told Ad Age: “You’re starting to see statistics from us saying 90 of the Ad Age 100 are using programmatic direct.”

