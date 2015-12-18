The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

YouTube The latest YouTube ad stars the cast of ‘The Simpsons.’

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Apple has a new advertising boss. Here’s everything you need to know about Tor Myhren, who has been hired from ad agency Grey Group.

2. Ad tech company Criteo has promoted its president and COO Eric Eichmann to CEO. He replaces JB Rudelle, who will become executive chairman.

3. The NFL is coming to Snapchat’s new Story Explorer feature. It’s the feature’s first sports partner.

4. Google released a fun new ad that shows Homer Simpson using YouTube to advertise Mr Plow. It was created by ad agency Camp + King.

5. A new “ethical” ad blocker has launched that allows users to pay their favourite publishers not to show them ads. Optimal.com charges users a flat monthly fee, which is distributed to the websites they visit.

6. Bud Light made a drastic change to get millennials’ attention. Its packaging has a new blue makeover, which includes a revamped logo.

7. The CEOs of shaving startup Harry’s explain how they acquired a million customers in two years. They have focused on a selective and effective influencer model.

8. The star basketball reporter Marissa Mayer personally convinced to stay at Yahoo is getting his own news site. Adrian Wojnarowski will head up a new site called “The Vertical.”

9. Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg says you don’t need an MBA to be successful at Facebook. The company believes degrees are always secondary to skills.

10. AdExchanger has taken a look at why there have been so many layoffs in ad tech recently. It mostly boils down to survival.

