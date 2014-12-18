The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

YouTube/Samsung Mobile USA Samsung has an animated holiday ad out.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Mobile programmatic advertising startup Adelphic has just raised $US11 million in funding. It brings Adelphic’s total investment to up to $US23 million to date.

2. Wendy’s CEO says the fast food chain won’t be serving breakfast any time soon. Emil Brolick says the morning market is too crowded and costly.

3. Things seem to be finally looking up at Olive Garden’s parent company. Darden Restaurants interim CEO says a renewed focus on operating fundamentals and a more streamlined support structure will help the company continue to grow and increase market share.

4. Several advertisers are pulling ads from VH1 show “Sorority Sisters,” The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today reports. Viewers have been complaining the reality show portrays members of historically black sororities in a negative light.

5. Samsung has released its holiday ad, Adweek reports. The R/GA-created ad tells an animated tale across 74 synchronised devices.

6. Digiday has explored the brand lessons learned from Verizon’s failed publishing venture SugarStirng. The article argues that Verizon’s biggest error with the tech site may have been that it gave up on the effort entirely, rather than sticking it out in order to build an audience.

7. Cadillac CMO Uwe Ellinghaus told AdAge the US auto sector “tries to out-German the Germans.” He wants to bring “some Americana back” to the auto brand.

8. Australian rail operator Metro Trains has launched a seasonal update to its award-winning “Dumb Ways To Die” campaign. Metro Trains is raising money for the Salvation Army Christmas appeal, The Drum reports.

9. Audio brand Technics is following in the footsteps of Beats by launching a music service, Marketing Magazine reports. Technics Tracks will launch in the New Year.

10. The Guardian posits that YouTube’s next big challenger could be Vessel. The online video subscription service plans to take on Google’s video site by striking “early access” exclusivity deals with some of the latter company’s popular channels.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.