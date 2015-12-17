The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Publicis Groupe Publicis Groupe has a fun new holiday card.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The advertising community is seriously worried about the EU’s new data laws. The CEO of IAB Europe, Townsend Feehan, told Business Insider: “It’s the amputation of a significant revenue stream.”

2. Facebook’s plan to eat the internet is finally launching on Android. Instant Articles comes to Android today.

3. Here’s the letter Facebook sent on YouTuber after his video was ripped off and posted to Facebook. Ethan Klein was told to deal with the problem himself, although Facebook has since apologised for the error and the infringing video is no longer on the site.

4. Pinterest’s head of brand is leaving after 18 months in the role. David Rubin, who was commuting to California from the East Coast, and Pinterest “mutually agreed” the company needs a full-time head of marketing.

5. Adblock Plus has confirmed for the first time how it makes its money. Large companies are charged 30% of the additional revenue created by having their ads white-listed.

6. Publicis Groupe has released a hilarious holiday video card. It stars CEO Maurice Levy taking on the comic role of a shampoo model and popping his head up through a plug hole, among other things.

7. Google has revealed the most popular searches in 2015. From Caitlyn Jenner to Lamar Odom.

8. Another ad tech firm has announced layoffs. Centro is trimming 4% of its workforce, according to AdExchanger.

9. Netflix has created “smart” socks that sense when you fall asleep and pause the show you are watching. The streaming service has also put some DIY instructions online so you can make your own.

10. Here’s how Mark Zuckerberg made meetings better at Facebook. Employees are instructed to send relevant materials in advance to those who are attending and to set a goal at the start of the meeting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.