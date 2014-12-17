The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Google is in danger of letting Facebook steal the mobile ad market. Google’s biggest problem is its inability to track ads across devices.

2. In general, Google is going through a rough transition and there is some pessimism inside the company. Its stock recently hit a 52-week low after JP Morgan’s Doug Anmuth lowered estimates for Google’s revenues, citing concerns with “the transition from desktop to mobile search, continued margin compression, and increasing competition from Facebook.”

3. Instagram is dominating Twitter in another hugely important way. New data given to Business Insider reveals the top brand posts on Instagram receive up to 50 times the engagement rates of the top brands’ tweets.

4. Google has released its annual report of the year’s most popular search terms. Robin Williams topped the list.

5. Snapchat secretly acquired a company working on a Google Glass-type product earlier this year, according to documents that leaked as part of the Sony hack. Snapchat paid $US15 million for Vergence Labs, leaked emails from Snapchat board member and Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton revealed.

6. Puma has tapped up Rihanna as the creative director for its women’s business. Rihanna will also become the face of Puma’s women’s training category and help design new products.

7. Brandwatch, a Brighton, UK-based social technology company, has acquired PeerIndex, a London-based company that identifies the most authoritative and influential people on social platforms. The deal is understood to be worth around £10 million.

8. WPP has appointed Roberto Quarta to succeed chairman Philip Lader and join the board as non-executive director, Campaign reports. Quarta joins from media technology company Smith & Nephew, where he is chairman.

9. Mars has shifted its global media planning account from Starcom to Mediacom, Adweek reports. A Mars spokesperson told the trade magazine the appointment will allow the company to better collaborate across its global business to drive efficiency, effectiveness and coordination.

10. Twitter has opened up new ad targeting options, the company announced in a blog post. Now advertisers can target by wireless carrier and users with new mobile devices — ideal for app developers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.