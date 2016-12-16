The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in advertising today.

1. Verizon could kill its $4.8 billion plan to acquire Yahoo. It follows Wednesday’s announcement that 1 billion Yahoo credentials were stolen in 2013.

2. Facebook is going to use fact checkers like Snopes to combat and bury “fake news.” The decision comes after Facebook received heated criticism for its role in spreading a deluge of political misinformation during the US presidential election, like one story that falsely said the Pope had endorsed Donald Trump.

3. An anti-Trump movement is calling for the boycott of 30 retailers who sell Ivanka’s apparel. The boycott list includes Amazon, Bloomingdales, and Macy’s.

4. Ad tech companies have received a rush of requests to blacklist right-wing news site Breitbart. One ad tech employee said Breitbart had become “the single most-requested specific non-porn blacklist site” they had seen in their career.

5. Oracle’s CEO Safra Catz is joining the Trump transition team. But she will remain at Oracle.

6. NBCUniversal sent a letter to Nielsen saying its new measurement product is not ready for release, The Wall Street Journal reports. Total Content Ratings aims to measure audiences across traditional TV, subscription video on-demand, and mobile.

7. Digiday has released its annual guide the best and worst in media and marketing. From the ad tech trend everyone pretends to understand (yes, header bidding), to the PR coup of the year, to Tronc.

8. Instagram has reached 600 million users. More than 100 million people joined in the last six months.

9. Hugo Boss isn’t cool any more. Newly appointed CEO of Hugo Boss Mark Langer says the 92-year-old German brand will be abandoning its attempt to become a true luxury brand.

10. Mediacom purchased a 75% stake in Manchester-based digital agency Code Computerlove, Campaign reported. The stake is thought to be worth around £12 million ($15 million).

