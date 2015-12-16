The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Netflix ran a realistic political ad during the Republican presidential debate. The commercial was to promote the new series of “House of Cards,” which returns on March 4, 2016.

2. Slack just launched its own VC fund and app store. The App Directory launches with 150 different apps including Dropbox, Google Drive, and Twitter.

3. Snapchat says 60% of 13- to 34-year-old UK smartphone owners use the app. The figure was revealed by The Drum, which reported on KFC becoming the first advertiser to use Snapchat’s sponsored geofilter ad format in the region.

4. PayPal is splashing out on its first Super Bowl ad. It will also be the first major brand campaign it has launched since it spun out as a separate company from eBay.

5. Here’s what it was like inside Yahoo’s lavish “Roaring 20s”-themed party. It reportedly cost the company millions — we have the photos.

6. Twitter Moments has launched in the UK. It has a dedicated team of British journalists.

7. Facebook quietly tested a Yelp competitor. Yelp’s stock plunged 9%.

8. The EU has introduced tough new data laws. They could have a huge impact on the online advertising industry.

9. Sheryl Sandberg has described the quality she looks for in job candidates. “We’re looking for builders,” she said in a Quora discussion.

10. 2015 was the year of the zombie media company. Many publishers announced they were coming back from the dead with new offerings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.