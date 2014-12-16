The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Burberry Naomi Campbell and Jourdan Dunn are the stars of Burberry’s Spring/Summer campaign.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know before your first meeting of the day.

1. Here’s how the UK’s national newspapers are faring. After speaking to more than 100 people working in the newspaper industry, we’ve taken the temperature of Fleet Street and shown how the biggest titles are facing up to the digital challenge.

2. Luxury vodka brand Belvedere has partnered with the upcoming James Bond movie. Bond will definitely be drinking a vodka martini when “Spectre” comes to cinemas next year.

3. Lululemon is counting on getting 6-year-olds hooked on its clothing. The company’s Ivivva Athletica brand has seen same-store sales rocket 37% in the most recent quarter.

4. McDonald’s is desperate to change its image. And it’s trying to woo millennials with philanthropy.

5. Spanish newspapers suddenly regret forcing Google out of Spain. The Spanish Newspapers Publishers’ Association — the group that had been pivotal in getting a new intellectual property law introduced in Spain which would have required every Spanish publication to charge services like Google News for displaying even snippets of their content, and forced Google to jump ship — is now calling on the Spanish Government and European competition authorities to stop Google shutting down its operation there.

6. Publicis Groupe has excelled itself with this year’s festive greetings card. The agency network has created a grabber game where you synchronise your smartphone to a video starring CEO Maurice Levy and have to pick up all the toys littered around his office.

7. Burberry has announced the face of its Spring/Summer campaign already, the company announced in a press release. Jourdan Dunn and Naomi Campbell will take the reins from Romeo Beckham to front next season’s global ads.

8. Google has become the latest company to explore its own “buy” button, The Wall Street Journal reports. The search giant is hoping the new function will enhance its Google Shopping service to more directly challenge competitors like Amazon.

9. Vice is gearing up for a “deal spree” in the wake of its recent $US500 million round of funding, its CEO Shane Smith told The Financial Times. The media company is also open to an IPO.

10. Twitter is contemplating whether to introduce autoplay videos, Adweek reports. Sources told the industry magazine the debate is a “tug of war” internally.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.