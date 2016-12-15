The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Yahoo had admitted to a new massive hack it suffered in 2013. 1 billion user accounts were stolen from the company, Yahoo says.

2. President-elect Donald Trump held a meeting with most of the biggest names in the US tech industry on Wednesday. Those attending Trump Tower included Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, and Alphabet CEO Larry Page.

3. Facebook plans to bankroll its own TV shows. It wants “scripted, unscripted, and sports content,” an exec said.

4. Ad tech company Neustar has agreed to be acquired by a private investment group led by Golden Gate Capital in a deal worth around $2.9 billion, including debt to be refinanced. Shareholders will receive $33.50 per share in case, a 45% premium on Neustar’s closing stock price on November 11.

5. Google revealed the top 20 trending searches of 2016. Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, and the election topped this year’s list, along with notable sports figures like Michael Phelps and Simone Biles.

6. Amazon launched a massive global expansion of Prime Video. It is now in 200 more countries and territories.

7. Wix.com is returning to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row, Adweek reports. The ad will focus on the company’s history.

8. Clear Channel Outdoor Americas is partnering with The Rubicon Project to sell billboard ads programmatically, The Wall Street Journal reports. The technology was recently used to purchase ads for Matilda The Musical.

9. Sky shareholders are calling on the its independent directors to explain why they are backing 21st Century Fox’s planned takeover of the company, the BBC reports. Investors including Royal London, Standard Life, and Jupiter Asset management are questioning the independence of the Sky board — not least because James Murdoch is chairman of Sky and chief executive of Fox.

10. British broadcaster Channel Four plans to air a daring 50mph freefall dive stunt as part of a live ad for the “Assassin’s Creed” movie, Campaign reports.The ad will be broadcast at 9.10pm GMT on Sunday.

