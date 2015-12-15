The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Nurofen is being investigated by the UK ad watchdog over whether claims it targets specific pain mislead consumers. News of the investigation comes in the same week an Australian court found the brand’s marketing had deceived consumers.

2. Sources have told Business Insider that ad tech company OpenX is looking to be acquired. Our sources said the company has been meeting with competitors in the ad tech sector, plus strategic buyers in the marketing cloud space.

3. SpringOwl fund manager Eric Jackson released a 99-page document on why Yahoo needs to fire Marissa Mayer. In Jackson’s view, Yahoo’s core business is undervalued after being poorly managed by Mayer.

4. The presentation also reveals Marissa Mayer will receive $365 million for five years of work at Yahoo. The $365 million figure includes the one-time $14 million “make whole” award payment she will receive to compensate her for the stock she walked away from when she left Google.

5. Facebook’s Dan Levy explained the importance of the company’s Boost Your Business events for small businesses around the world. “When you travel to one of these events and stand behind the Facebook booth, one of the most common things people do is come up and touch you lightly on the shoulder and say, ‘Good. I just wanted to make sure that you’re a real person at Facebook,” Levy says.

6. Flash sales startup Gilt Groupe might sell for a fraction of its original valuation. Hudson’s Bay Company — the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue — is nearing a deal to buy luxury flash-sales site Gilt Groupe for $250 million, reports The Wall Street Journal.

7. Netflix says there’s one blockbuster show the world is still missing. “What’s missing on the global stage is a really great scripted series about contemporary life in the Middle East,” said its chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

8. Salesforce bought a four-person startup founded by Oracle and eBay engineers. MinHash specialises in marketing intelligence.

9. A model just made history for Christian Louboutin. Clementine Desseaux is the luxury brand’s first plus-size model.

10. Pinterest is scaling back its advertising ambitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. It is to focus on attracting dollars from retailers and CPG companies, while de-emphasising other marketing categories.

