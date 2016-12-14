The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Waymo The logo for Google’s new self-driving car company.

1. The BBC, ITV, and AMC Networks are teaming up to take on Netflix in the US. They will launch Britbox, a subscription online video service that will offer British TV content.

2. Reuters obtained a draft document for a new online security law due to be proposed by the European Union. It would introduce stricter new rules for how messaging companies handle user data — and also do away with the obligation for websites to ask for permission to place cookies on users’ computers in Europe.

3. Tinder wants to become your next party game by launching its own TV app. Tinder calls its Apple TV app “the biggest thing to hit family night since Yahtzee,” and advises consulting with your hypothetical aunts and cousins on your matches.

4. Retiring Publicis Groupe CEO Maurice Lévy has delivered his final annual holiday video. The “2017 wishes” video makes some subtle hints as to who his successor might be.

5. A judge has denied WPP’s efforts to dismiss the discrimination lawsuit filed by JWT chief communications officer Erin Johnson against her former CEO Gustavo Martinez, AgencySpy reports. WPP now has less than a month to directly address her claims.

6. Netflix uses an algorithm to determine what it pays for content deals. A Netflix lawyer told a documentary maker there was “no discussion to be had” about the price Netflix was offering because an “algorithm determined how much the film should be worth.”

7. Zapier, a service for business apps, has put together 20 of the fastest-growing business apps. They include marketing and advertising tools such as Facebook Lead Ads, Active Campaign, and ConvertKit.

8. The Australian Ads Standards Board has revealed the ads it received the most complaints about in 2016. Topping the list was an ad for Meat & Livestock Australia, which made fun of vegans.

9. Amazon is looking to create its own competitor to cable TV, and it’s entering a bloodbath. At a recent Recode conference, Turner CEO John Martin appeared to confirm rumours that Amazon is working on a streaming TV service.

10. Google is spinning out its self-driving car business into a new company called Waymo. The name stands for “way forward in mobility.”

