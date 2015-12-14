The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Viewership for the Victoria’s Secret fashion slow is down.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Brands are using Periscope at the expense of Twitter’s other video app Vine. Socialbakers data found 15% of the most-followed brands on Twitter were regularly using Periscope, compared to 10% that used Vine.

2. Yahoo is facing pressure from investor groups who don’t want to grant CEO Marissa Mayer any more time to turn around the business, according to The Wall Street Journal. Canyon Capital Advisors sent a letter to the board urging Yahoo to find a buyer for its core internet business, while SpringOwl Asset Management wants the workforce to be cut by 75% and for Mayer to be replaced by an operations-focused CEO.

3. Ad tech company Collective laid off 50 of its staff last week, AdExchanger reported. “All signs point to continued compression within this sector,” Collective CEO Joe Apprendi said.

4. These are the top retailers to watch in 2016. From Everlane to Shop Jeen.

5. Apple is serving pop-up ads to users with older handsets. Many customers aren’t happy about it.

6. Viewership for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show dropped 32% this year. Here’s what the future holds for the brand.

7. Britain’s National Health Service has partnered with dating app Tinder to raise awareness about organ donations. The BBC reports that people who swipe right on some profiles on the app will be able to sign up to the NHS organ donor register.

8. 2015 was the worst year for tech IPOs since 2009, TechCrunch reports. Just 28 technology companies entered the US public markets.

9. Viewers aren’t sure whether this ad from British hardware retailer Robert Dyas is a parody or not. It features employees proudly declaring the store is “gay and straight and bi.”

10. These were the top 10 most-complained about ads in Australia in 2015, AdNews reported. The Ad Standards Bureau has released its annual list.

