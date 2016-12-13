The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Getty Images Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

1. Facebook is looking to hire a media veteran to help it rethink news. A recently posted “Head of News Partnerships” job listing seeks someone with more than 20 years of experience in news to be the “public-facing voice of Facebook and its role in the news ecosystem.”



2. Here are the chummy behind-the-scenes text messages between Mark Zuckerberg and Marc Andreessen that surfaced in a Facebook lawsuit. The texts have come to light in a lawsuit over Facebook’s plan to reclassify its stock structure and create a new class of non-voting shares.

3. Instagram is opening up its live video broadcasting feature to all US users. The feature is rolling out over the next few days, according to TechCrunch.



4. Twitter is phasing out its lead generation ads that requested personal information, Marketing Land reports. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the move on Monday.



5. PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division, which owns the Doritos brand, will not advertise in 2017’s Super Bowl for the first time in 10 years, Ad Age reports. A Frito-Lay spokesperson said the game did not fit with its marketing plans.



6. Digiday looks at why top publishers are still stuck distributing fake news. Fake stories are still being advertised on top-tier sites.



7. Facebook Live will air its first 360-degree live stream on Tuesday with National Geographic, Marketing Land

reports. The video will document crew members emerging back into the real world after 80 days in the Mars Desert Research Station facility in Utah.



8. Twitter has reinstated Richard B Spencer’s account, the while nationalist leader who was previously suspended, The Guardian reports. Twitter suspended him for running multiple accounts.



9. Google employees confess all the things they hated most about working at Google. Take a look at this Quora thread, which is being constantly updated by current and former Google employees to dish the dirt on working for the search giant.



10. Pressure is growing to refer Rupert Murdoch’s bid for Sky to UK communications regulator Ofcom, The Guardian reports. MPs say the deal could put too much power in Murdoch’s hands.

