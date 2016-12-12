The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook said in a blog post on Friday that it has been miscalculating more of its viewership metrics for advertisers. This is the third time Facebook has admitted to misleading advertisers since September.

2. These are the highest-paid YouTube stars of 2016. Everyone on the list is a multi-millionaire.

3. Brands are shifting focus but are not giving up on Twitter just yet, Digiday reports. The platform remains crucial for customer service.

4. Anheuser-Busch InBev NV is considering a review of its global ad buying business for 2017, The Wall Street Journal reports. The potential review follows its $100 billion takeover of beer giant SABMiller.

5. It will be a long time before programmatic advertising comes to TV, if at all, Digiday reports. Major cable network groups now offer data-based advertising products. but they don’t allow advertisers to bid on inventory in real time.

6. The Guardian reports on the what future of publishing looks like, according to five industry experts. The former editor-in-chief of Elle UK Lorraine Candy says: “I think the demise of print is a myth.”

7. How digital is saving TV companies from extinction. “The digital world is where you can make your relevance felt,” “Late Late Show” executive producer Rob Crabbe told Adweek.

8. Google made changes to its search algorithm that unintentionally made it vulnerable to the spread of fake news, sources say. The change has meant that fake news now often outranks accurate reports on higher quality websites.

9. Publishers are expanding into ads and sponsored material, The Wall Street Journal reports. These areas traditionally have been the domain of advertising agencies.

10. Snapchat is hiring for its security team and a close look at the job descriptions make it sound more like a gruelling military boot camp than a tech startup. One job listing for a “Residential Security Officer” says the ideal candidate must have permits to carry a firearm.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.