The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has given birth to identical twin baby girls. She tweeted the news on Thursday.

2. Walmart’s marketing chief is stepping down. Stephen Quinn will retire in January, The Wall Street Journal reported.

3. TV viewers have chosen Walburtons’ Muppets spot as the best UK Christmas ad. The commercial, starring Kermit the Frog and the rest of The Muppets, beat John Lewis and Sainsbury’s for the festive top spot.

4. Online video platform Vevo has promoted its EVP of international Nic Jones to chief revenue officer, Music Business Worldwide reported. He replaces Jonathan Carson, who is leaving “to pursue opportunities outside the company.”

5. Twitter’s stock was up on Thursday after it gave its ads business a boost. Twitter introduced promoted tweets for logged-out users.

6. Ad blocker Adblock Plus commissioned a survey of 6,000 people to find out which ads they hate the most. The study found the most “disruptive” ads are wraparound banners and pop-ups, while search, text, and “conservative” banner ads scored best.

7. Target’s new store offers important clues about the future of retail. “Target Wonderland” is a pop-up store that is a testing ground for new concepts.

8. Michelle Obama stars in a new PSA encouraging kids to go to college, AdAge reports. She raps.

9. Marketing Land founding editor Danny Sullivan gave an in-depth presentation at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference about the future of Google’s search business. Here’s the slide deck.

10. SunTrust analyst Robert Peck says the most likely scenario for Yahoo is that it is sold in six months. Peck says a strategic buyer like Verizon or a private equity firm is likely to step up as Yahoo’s new owner.

